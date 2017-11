President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul D. Ryan leave a meeting with the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on Thursday to discuss the House GOP tax bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The House will vote Thursday on a GOP plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code. Before the vote, President Donald Trump was at the Capitol to meet with the conference and discuss the bill.

[The GOP's 'Vote And Hope' Caucus]

Here’s the day in photos, so far: