Photos of the Day: Health Care Protests Erupt Across Capitol Hill

Monday saw approximately 80 arrests, according to Capitol Police

Health care protesters from Arkansas chant outside of the office of Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., in the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday. About a dozen people loudly voiced opposition to the GOP health care bill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The Senate returned from recess Monday and was greeted by protesters who oppose the GOP plan to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.

Throughout the handful of House and Senate office buildings on Capitol Hill, protesters began demonstrating around 2 p.m. Monday, according to a statement by the United States Capitol Police. As of 4:30 p.m., 80 protesters had been arrested after they “refused to cease and desist” from “unlawful demonstration activities.”

Here are photos from some of those protests:

Capitol Police officers move in to arrest health care protesters from Nevada outside of the office of Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., in the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday. About a dozen people loudly voiced opposition to the GOP health care bill and called on Sen. Heller to vote “no.” (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 10: Capitol Police arrest health care protesters from Arkansas who were chanting outside of the office of Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., in the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday, July 10, 2017. Protests popped up at several Senate Republican offices on Capitol Hill on Monday. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Among the 80 arrested protesters on Monday was Kati McFarland, 26, who has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. She’s seen here in a wheelchair being pushed by a Capitol Police officer. Protests popped up at several Senate Republican offices on Capitol Hill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 10: Capitol Police arrest health care protesters from Arkansas who were chanting outside of the office of Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., in the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday, July 10, 2017. Protests popped up at several Senate Republican offices on Capitol Hill on Monday. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Capitol Police arrest health care protesters from Arkansas who were chanting outside of the office of Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., in the Hart Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

