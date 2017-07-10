Photos of the Day: Health Care Protests Erupt Across Capitol Hill

Health care protesters from Arkansas chant outside of the office of Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., in the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday. About a dozen people loudly voiced opposition to the GOP health care bill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The Senate returned from recess Monday and was greeted by protesters who oppose the GOP plan to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.

Throughout the handful of House and Senate office buildings on Capitol Hill, protesters began demonstrating around 2 p.m. Monday, according to a statement by the United States Capitol Police. As of 4:30 p.m., 80 protesters had been arrested after they “refused to cease and desist” from “unlawful demonstration activities.”

Here are photos from some of those protests: