Play Ball! The 56th Congressional Baseball Game in Photos

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., takes a swing during the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
BY BILL CLARK and TOM WILLIAMS
The Democrats outscored the Republicans to win Roll Call's 56th annual Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday by a score of 11-2. The game at Nationals Park went on in Washington, despite a shooting attack on the Republicans' practice the day before in Virginia that left the third-ranking GOP House member, Rep.
Steve Scalise of Louisiana, in critical condition. Four others were also injured.
Here's the entire evening of the game in photos:
Rep. K. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, poses with fans during the 56th Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, center, and Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., after the game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., tags out Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., at second base as Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, watches. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Fans of Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., cheer during the 56th Congressional Baseball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., crosses first base for a single. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Tom Rooney, R-Fla., is tended to after trying to field a pop up. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Jeff Flake and his wife Cheryl are seen in the stands. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., slides in safe at home as GOP catcher Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., tries to apply the tag. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Democrats' shortstop Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, gives Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., a hug after a play at second base. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Mark Williams from the office of Rep. K. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, cheers (Tom Wililams/CQ Roll Call) GOP shortstop Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., dives for a ground ball. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A Capitol Police officer guards the field as President Donald Trump's video message to the crowd plays on the scoreboard. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre gives a hug to David Bailey, one of the the injured Capitol Police officers on Rep. Steve Scalise's security detail, before Bailey threw out the first pitch. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Patrick Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, left, leads both teams in a moment of prayer before the start of the game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) During player introductions Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, shakes hands with Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., as Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., GOP manager Rep. Joe L. Barton, R-Texas, and Democrats' manager Mike Doyle, D-Pa., watch. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Congressional staffer Zach Barth, center, injured at the baseball practice shooting the day before, stands at the beginning of the game in Washington on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A member of the Capitol Police security force guards the field as fans wave signs in support of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., during the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park. Scalise was shot during baseball practice the previous day. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A fan poses with a cut out of Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., during the 56th Congressional Baseball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) A child runs through a cool zone during the 56th Congressional Baseball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)