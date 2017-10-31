Politics

Photos: 50 Years After Plane Shot Down, McCain Addresses Naval Academy

The POW, former presidential candidate and Senate Armed Services chairman appeared Monday

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., dons a Navy bath robe given to him by MIDN Brigade Commander Austin Harmel, right, during a ceremony where McCain and former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., addressed the Brigade of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Sen. John McCain’s Monday visit to the Naval Academy came less than a week after the 50th anniversary of his plane being shot down over Vietnam and being taken a prisoner of war.

Former Sen. John W. Warner, who served as chairman of the Armed Services Committee as well as Secretary of the Navy, introduced his former colleague McCain.

For a full report on the evening's evenings, read Niels Lesniewski's dispatch.

Here's the evening in photos:

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: Midshipmen arrive to hear Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., who was also Secretary of the Navy, address the Brigade of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on October 30, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Midshipmen arrive to hear Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., who was also Secretary of the Navy, address the Brigade of Midshipmen. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, hugs former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., who was also Secretary of the Navy, during a ceremony where they addressed the Brigade of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on October 30, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
McCain hugs former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., who was also Secretary of the Navy, during a ceremony where they addressed the Brigade of Midshipmen. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: Former U.S. Navy Commander Everett Alvarez Jr., who was POW during the Vietnam war, attends a ceremony where Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., who was also Secretary of the Navy, addressed the Brigade of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on October 30, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Former U.S. Navy Commander Everett Alvarez Jr., who was POW during the Vietnam war, attends the ceremony. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: A midshipman waits to hear Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., who was also Secretary of the Navy, address the Brigade of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on October 30, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
A midshipman waits to hear McCain and Warner. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

