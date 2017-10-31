Photos: 50 Years After Plane Shot Down, McCain Addresses Naval Academy

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., dons a Navy bath robe given to him by MIDN Brigade Commander Austin Harmel, right, during a ceremony where McCain and former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., addressed the Brigade of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Sen. John McCain’s Monday visit to the Naval Academy came less than a week after the 50th anniversary of his plane being shot down over Vietnam and being taken a prisoner of war.

Former Sen. John W. Warner, who served as chairman of the Armed Services Committee as well as Secretary of the Navy, introduced his former colleague McCain.

Here's the evening in photos: