Photo of the Day: A Bipartisan Embrace

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the latest plan to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law had been pulled from the floor, a Democrat and a Republican embraced.

Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Susan Collins of Maine — one of three Republicans who had formally announced opposition to the latest plan, known as Graham-Cassidy — gave each other a hug in a Capitol elevator on Tuesday and Roll Call’s camera was there.