Phil Roe Says He’s Now Cancer-Free

Rep. Phil Roe’s office said Friday the Tennessee Republican is cancer-free after a follow-up appointment to his treatment.

“At his follow-up appointment Congressman Roe’s scans were clear and he is now cancer-free,” a statement from Roe’s office said. “He looks forward to finishing his recovery and returning to a full-schedule soon.”

The Tennessee Republican announced earlier this week he was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer last month.

Roe’s office said he underwent a medical procedure last month.

“The Congressman thanks East Tennesseans for the outpouring of support and prayers he has received through his treatment and his medical team for the excellent care he received,” the statement said.