Fourth Democrat Enters Race for Pearce’s Seat

A fourth Democrat has entered the race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District as Rep. Steve Pearce considers a run for governor.

Tony Martinez was senior vice president of the drug manufacturing company Endo and served in both on active duty and in the reserves in the U.S. Army, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Martinez’s website says the 2016 election “had a significant impact” on him and “sparked a calling to once again serve.” He has since helped start a local chapter of liberal advocacy group Indivisible.

No Republicans have as of yet entered the race as Pearce weighs a run for governor.

Pearce won his seat with almost 63 percent of the vote in 2016. He initially held the seat from 2003 to 2009 before a failed run for the Senate in 2008 against Sen. Tom Udall. He beat former Democratic Rep. Harry Teague in 2010 to regain the seat.

Martinez joins three other Democrats who have already announced that they’re in the race, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported: David Baake, an environmental lawyer; Coast Guard veteran and college history instructor Madeleine Hildebrandt; and Ronald Fitzherbert, who works in risk management for a health care clinic.

