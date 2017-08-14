Reports: Perlmutter Reconsidering Re-election Bid

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., had said he had lost the “fire in the belly” to run again, but is now reportedly reconsidering his decision. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Colorado Democratic Rep. Earl Perlmutter is reportedly considering running for re-election after announcing he would not seek a seventh term in the House.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, multiple constituents and colleagues have spoken to the six-term Democrat to reconsider running for re-election.

Sources told the Gazette that Perlmutter has contacted other Democrats in the primary, and one candidate confirmed that Perlmutter was hoping to discuss running for re-election.

Perlmutter had announced a bid for Colorado governor, but after after fellow Colorado Rep. Jared Polis got into the race, Perlmutter announced last month that he was ending his campaign for governor and not seek re-election to the House.

State Sens. Dominick Moreno and Andy Kerr and state Rep. Brittany Petersen are already candidates for Perlmutter's district as well as former ambassador Dan Baer.

Independent political analyst Eric Sondermann told the Denver Post that Perlmutter going back on his word could hurt him if he were to want to seek higher office and challenge Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020.

“I think he also has to at some point look in the mirror and not only make the political calculation, but also the personal calculation, as three other young and up-and-coming Democrats have staked their futures on his word.” Sondermann said.

However in the short term, Sondermann said Perlmutter wouldn’t face any consequences since he has a “firm grasp” on his seat.

A spokeswoman for Perlmutter declined to comment on the reports.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Perlmutter’s district Solid Democratic.