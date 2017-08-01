Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly Not Running for Senate

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., has decided not to run for Senate. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

GOP Rep. Mike Kelly announced Tuesday that he will not to run for Senate in Pennsylvania, and instead will be running for re-election to the House.

Kelly’s decision comes one day after the Associated Press reported that fellow Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Lou Barletta has decided to run for Senate against Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

Kelly becomes the latest House member to opt out of a Senate run. He cited his role on the influential Ways and Means Committee as one reason he is running for a fifth House term.

“From this platform I remain in an influential position to fight for my most important priority: securing a stronger economy and higher take-home pay for my constituents and for all Americans,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s decision does not mean Barletta avoids a GOP primary. At least seven other candidates are vying for the nomination.

Barletta’s spokesman Jon Azur did not directly confirm the AP report, but noted that Barletta has been encouraged to challenge Casey, who was first elected to the Senate in 2012.

“The congressman is still giving it serious thought and will make an announcement about his plans in the near future,” Azur wrote in an email on Monday. “Stay tuned.”

Barletta was one of President Donald Trump’s earliest supporters in Congress. Trump, who won Pennsylvania by 1 point in 2016, had been encouraging Barletta to take on Casey.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Pennsylvania Senate race Lean Democratic.