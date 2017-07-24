Pelosi Criticizes GOP For Rushing Intel Authorization Without Debate

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticized Republican leadership for rushing the intelligence authorization bill and encouraged Democrats to vote against it.

In a dear colleague letter, Pelosi criticized Republicans for placing the Fiscal Year 2018 Intelligence Authorization on the suspension calendar on Monday.

“This is unacceptable when critical intelligence decisions are being made that impact America’s national security, and while the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are leading investigations into Russia’s continued efforts to undermine our democracy,” Pelosi’s letter said.

Pelosi said the underlying bill is not the problem, but argued that a bill authorizing intelligence spending should be considered under regular order.

Pelosi explained that Democratic members have expressed interest in debating intelligence matters and adding amendments.

“We are therefore asking Members to vote no on the bill when it comes up under suspension so that we can take it up under a rule,” she said.