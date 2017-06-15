Pelosi Argues Capitol Police Need Bigger Budget

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi leaves a meeting with members of Congress about the morning shooting at the Republican's baseball practice in Alexandria Wednesday.(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said Capitol Police should get more resources to protect members and the public in the wake of a shooting at a congressional baseball practice that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition.

The California Democrat said she’s received incessant threats throughout her life in public service and won’t let her grandchildren answer her phone at home due to ugly calls she receives. She also indicated she had been hacked last fall.

“I think we can give them more resources,” Pelosi said of the police force that oversees members and visitors to the Capitol.

She said Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond is suggesting there be a way for members to summon additional resources due to “so many reasons for concern” for the group.

According to House Appropriations Committee staffers, language is being drafted that would allow rank-and-file House members to spend money from their office accounts on personal security expenses, in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting.

“Nobody has as many as I do,” Pelosi said in regards to threats she has recieved. “It’s really disgusting some of the forms it takes.”

Only members of House leadership have Capitol Police security details. Several members of Congress have said if Scalise had not been present at practice -- and therefore no security detail present -- the situation could have been much worse.

“It didn’t used to be this way,” Pelosi said of negative political sentiments. “I really am almost sad for myself that I have gone down this path with you.”

Despite the call for more money for police, Pelosi said rank and file members had not indicated they want security to be with them around the clock.

She expressed the most concern for staff, particularly those in congressional districts who cannot necessarily summon police protection as easily as those who work inside the Capitol.

“The security evaluations have to be done by the Capitol Police,” Pelosi said in response to a question about whether large congregations of lawmakers should have a police presence if leadership is not there. “That would be based on what members tell them [about] how they’ve been threatened or what their staffs have been exposed to.”

Katherine Tully McManus contributed to this story.

