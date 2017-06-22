Pelosi Blows Off Calls to Step Down

Describing herself as “worth the trouble,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Thursday blew off calls from House Democrats for her to step down from leadership in the wake of special election losses this year and failing to gain the majority in four straight national elections.

“It’s not up to them,” she said of members calling for her to let someone else give it a try before calling herself a “master legislator."

The comments were in marked contrast to those of people like Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., who Wednesday night on CNN joined some other Democrats in saying it was time for Pelosi to go.

"Whether she's a leader or not is up for the (Democratic) caucus to decide," Moulton said. "It's clear, that I think, across the board in the Democratic Party, we need new leadership. It's time for a new generation of leadership."

On Thursday, though, Pelosi praised the tighter margins in this year’s special elections for four GOP seats in Kansas, Montana, South Carolina and Georgia, despite Republicans retaining all four seats.

Pelosi acknowledged the congressional seats left open by President Donald Trump’s appointments were not Democratic priorities but opened up new fronts for the party.

“They’ve now made these competitive races,” Pelosi said. “These are opportunities for us.”

Pelosi said she believes the reason why the GOP has spent millions targeting her during elections is because she’s “an effective leader.”

She acknowledged the two special elections that occurred this week were difficult races to win but that negative ads contribute the falsehoods.

She said she’s frequently praised for the amount of money she’s able to raise and said many people suggest she spend some of it on herself in response to a question about whether she needs to rehab her image. Pelosi said she’d rather spend the money on individual members.

“Maybe I should, but the fact is what I want to do is have these members present themselves,” Pelosi said.

She said negative ads contributed to what she called a “wrap-up smear” in which negative ads are covered by the media then repackaged by campaigns.

“I think I’m worth the trouble,” Pelosi said. “My caucus is overwhelmingly supportive of me.”

Asked to respond to a tweet by President Donald Trump about her leadership helping the Republican Party win elections and tying Democratic candidates to her and San Francisco, Pelosi praised her city.

The California Democrat said she was proud to support progressive ideals. She said the insult against her city represented a “bankruptcy of values” and she would interested to see what the GOP message would be if she was “from some other place.”

“It’s not about me necessarily,” Pelosi said. “He didn’t write that. That’s the first one I think he didn’t write. The Republicans gave him that.”