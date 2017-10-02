Pelosi Again Asks GOP Leaders to Form Select Committee on Gun Violence

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has asked Speaker Paul D. Ryan to form a select committee on gun violence after the Las Vegas shooting. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is again asking GOP leadership to form a select committee on gun violence after yet another mass shooting incident.

The Democratic leader’s letter to Speaker Paul D. Ryan on Monday after the Las Vegas shooting is not the first time she’s called for such a select committee. GOP leaders have previously ignored her requests, and Ryan is unlikely to act upon this one.

Pelosi’s letter follows a mass shooting in Las Vegas where a lone gunman killed at least 58 people firing from his hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Casino down on a crowd attending a country music festival. More than 500 people were injured during the shooting, the worst in American history.

“Congress has a moral duty to address this horrific and heartbreaking epidemic,” Pelosi wrote. “Charged with the solemn duty to protect and defend the American people, we must respond to these tragedies with courage, unity and decisive action.”

The California Democrat suggested that Congress act by passing legislation to strengthen background checks for people trying to buy guns and forming a select committee to look at other legislative solutions that would help curb gun violence.

Only the majority party can form a select committee. Democrats, who are in the minority in the House, have a gun violence prevention task force that has proposed legislation in recent years.

“As Members of Congress, our words of comfort to the families of the victims of the Las Vegas massacre will ring hollow unless we take long overdue action to ensure that no other family is forced to endure such an unimaginable tragedy,” Pelosi said in her letter to Ryan.

Ryan was asked about what Congress can and will do to prevent gun violence during an AP Newsmakers event on September 13. The speaker said at the time that “one of the biggest things” Congress can do is follow up on the mental health legislation that it passed last year to ensure its executed and funded.

“If you’re saying that this Republican Congress is going to infringe upon Second Amendment rights — we’re not going to do that,” Ryan said.