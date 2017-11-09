Paul’s Neighbor to Be Arraigned as Mystery Deepens

Rene Boucher faces arraignment on Thursday on charges that he attacked his neighbor Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul last week and broke six of his ribs. (Warren County Regional Jail)

As Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor who is charged with assaulting him faces arraignment on Thursday, Paul is cryptically deepening the mystery around the incident.

Rene Boucher has been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, but authorities have said those charges could be upgraded to a felony. Boucher is set to be arraigned in Bowling Green, Kentucky, The Associated Press reported.

Initially it was said the Kentucky Republican was “fine” after the assault occurred on Friday before Paul’s adviser the next day said he had five rib fractures.

Paul tweeted on Wednesday that he actually had six broken ribs and x-rays showed he had a pleural effusion, in which there is excess fluid around the lungs.

I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 8, 2017

Boucher’s lawyer said the reason for the assault was “a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors that most people would regard as trivial.”

Accounts from neighbors and friends said that the fracas was because of a landscaping dispute between Boucher and Paul. But after updating Twitter on his condition on Wednesday, Paul tweeted without comment articles from conservative news outlets Breitbart and the Washington Examiner disputing those reports as “fake news.”

The Examiner piece cited accounts from Boucher’s and Paul’s neighbors.

“The stories of a ‘landscaping dispute’ or a dispute of any sort between Rand Paul and Rene Boucher are erroneous and unfounded. The reason for Mr. Boucher’s bizarre attack is known only to him. Statements to the contrary are irresponsible and unnecessary,” Travis Creed told the outlet.

Similarly, Alicia Stivers expressed puzzlement about the dispute to the Examiner.

“I have never heard Sen. Paul speak an unkind word about anyone, let alone become physically violent. Which makes it all the more shocking that a next-door neighbor of many years who has not so much as exchanged an email or spoken word with Rand in several years, would race downhill and pummel Rand from behind,” she said.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.