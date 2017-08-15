Paul Ryan Primary Opponent Promotes Debunked ‘Pizzagate’

UNITED STATES - Paul Nehlen lost to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan by 68 points in 2016. (Nehlen for Congress via Facebook)

The Republican primary challenger to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said he believes the debunked conspiracy theory known as “Pizzagate.”

Paul Nehlen made the comment while attempting to connect with voters through an online question and answer session on Reddit, The Associated Press reported.

When asked what is thoughts were on the “Pizzagate” conspiracy, Nehlen said, “I believe it is real.”

The “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory focused on Comet Ping Pong Pizza, a Washington, D.C., pizzeria. Right wing activists falsely claimed that the pizzeria was the location of a child sex ring tied to Hillary Clinton and other Democratic leaders.

While the claim was proven false a number of times, including by D.C. police, a man entered the restaurant with a gun in December 2016 and fired three times.

Nehlen did not expand on Reddit on why he believed in “Pizzagate” but did respond to Twitter messages from the AP.

“I believe in the broader possibility that there are those in positions of power to which laws do not equally apply to them, and therefore, I pray (Attorney General Jeff) Sessions unleashes the full power of his assets to root out and prosecute EQUALLY those who prey on children, including human trafficking narco-terrorists, and those in positions of power,” Nehlen said.

During the same Reddit conversation from August 3, Nehlen called a questioner “amazingly retarded.” Nehlen told the AP Monday that he was being “sardonic.”

Ryan campaign spokesman Zack Roday said Nehlen “has consistently proven himself irrelevant” in a comment to the AP. He also called Nehlen’s “retarded” remark “wrong and it is hurtful.”

Roday added that Nehlen should not “trade in conspiracy theories.”

The manufacturing executive lost to Ryan by 68 points in the 2016 Republican primary for Wisconsin’s 1st District.