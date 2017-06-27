Paul Ryan Defends CBO Role as Referee

One day after the White House criticized the Congressional Budget Office as an inaccurate arbiter, and amid a heated debate over the effects of Republicans’ plans to change the health insurance system, Speaker Paul D. Ryan is defending the nonpartisan office.

“Yeah he’s actually a Republican appointee. If I’m not mistaken, Tom Price appointed him,” Ryan said Tuesday morning when asked whether he had full confidence in CBO Director Keith Hall amid. Price, the secretary of Health and Human Services and a key advocate of GOP efforts to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law, was previously the House Budget Committee chairman.

“It is important that we have a scorekeeper. We can always complain about the nature of the score,” the Wisconsin Republican said, adding, “Having said that, it’s important that we have a referee.”

Ryan’s comments came one day after CBO issued a report on Monday that said the Senate Republican health care bill would increase the number of uninsured Americans by 22 million over a decade to 49 million. The estimate likely will increase the challenges for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in trying to pass the bill before the July Fourth recess.

In comparison, the version the House passed May 4 would increase the uninsured population by 23 million over a decade, the CBO said last month. The Senate bill would save $321 billion over a decade, more than the House bill’s $119 billion reported by the CBO last month.

While Republicans were eager to trumpet the deficit savings, they steered away from the CBO estimates of people who would lose their health insurance.

Not so the White House, which issued a statement disparaging the CBO.

“The CBO has consistently proven it cannot accurately predict how healthcare legislation will impact insurance coverage. This history of inaccuracy, as demonstrated by its flawed report on coverage, premiums, and predicted deficit arising out of Obamacare, reminds us that its analysis must not be trusted blindly. In 2013, the CBO estimated that 24 million people would have coverage under Obamacare by 2016. It was off by an astounding 13 million people — more than half — as less than 11 million were actually covered. Then, CBO estimated that 30 million fewer people would be uninsured in 2016, but then it had to reduce its estimate to 22 million, further illustrating its inability to present reliable healthcare predictions,” the White House said in a statement released Monday after CBO released its estimate of the Senate bill.

