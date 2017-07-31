Acting House Majority Whip Sidelined With Pneumonia

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., has pneumonia and is postponing his first round of town hall meetings during the August recess. (By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Patrick T. McHenry, the acting House Majority Whip, has pneumonia and will be out of public view for an indeterminate time, his office announced Monday afternoon.

The North Carolina Republican made the announcement as an addendum to his weekly newsletter.

“In light of his diagnosis and under advertisement of his doctor, the Congressman will be postponing his first round of town hall meetings,” the statement said.

McHenry, 41, has no public history of illness. As the House GOP’s chief deputy whip, he has filled in for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise since mid-to-late June, according to Republican sources.

A source close to House GOP leadership said Scalise’s lieutenants “are still working and covering all their bases.”

Scalise was shot June 14 at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., in preparation for the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington. The gunman, James Hodgkinson, was shot and killed by bullets fired by Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey.

Scalise and McHenry are said to have a close working relationship.

On top of his duties with leadership, McHenry is the vice chairman of the House Committee on Financial Services. He has cut back his time with committee business, according to two Republican members, although they did not elaborate. At a committee hearing July 25, McHenry bolted from the committee hearing 15 to 20 minutes after it began. By then the committee had marked up a bill (HR 2864) on capital markets, an area of specialty for McHenry.