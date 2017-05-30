Politics

Oregon Delegation Speaks Out on Portland Attack, Denounces Hate

Wyden: 'My heart goes out' to families of 2 victims killed defending women believed to be Muslim

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said the stabbings on a Portland train "must sound the alarm louder than ever about the violence that follows hate speech." (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Democratic Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Earl Blumenauer denounced the fatal stabbing of two men and injury of another that occurred on a commuter train in Portland on Friday. Two men were killed, according to news reports, after trying to calm a self-proclaimed white supremacist from directing hate speech at two women who appeared to be Muslim.

The suspect, Jeremy Joseph Christian, was booked on Saturday morning in relation to the stabbing in North Portland.

Wyden weighed in on Saturday:

Wyden also held a moment of silence at two of his town hall events.

Merkley called the attack "a stark reminder of the evil of hate."

Blumenauer called the people who risked their lives courageous:

