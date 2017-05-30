Oregon Delegation Speaks Out on Portland Attack, Denounces Hate

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said the stabbings on a Portland train "must sound the alarm louder than ever about the violence that follows hate speech." (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Democratic Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Earl Blumenauer denounced the fatal stabbing of two men and injury of another that occurred on a commuter train in Portland on Friday. Two men were killed, according to news reports, after trying to calm a self-proclaimed white supremacist from directing hate speech at two women who appeared to be Muslim.

The suspect, Jeremy Joseph Christian, was booked on Saturday morning in relation to the stabbing in North Portland.

Wyden weighed in on Saturday:

This horrific killing shocks the senses and must sound the alarm louder than ever about the violence that follows hate speech. https://t.co/seUIAMPeRC — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 27, 2017

My heart goes out to the families of the people who stepped in and gave their lives to protect two young women. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 27, 2017

Wyden also held a moment of silence at two of his town hall events.

Merkley called the attack "a stark reminder of the evil of hate."

Horrific MAX attack was a stark reminder of the evil of hate. No community should have to suffer that evil. It's up to us to overcome it. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) May 27, 2017

With all Oregonians, I stand with the families of the heroes who risked and lost their lives. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) May 27, 2017

We all stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters who've had to face discrimination and fear. This hatred is unacceptable and un-American. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) May 27, 2017

Let's stand together to defy hate; show that spirit of good Samaritans is stronger than evil; & that compassion, courage & love will prevail — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) May 27, 2017

Blumenauer called the people who risked their lives courageous:

These courageous people are heroes for standing up against hate and injustice. https://t.co/95WjvgSV6o — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) May 28, 2017

