Olson Says Clinton-Vince Foster Remarks Were ‘a Step Too Far’

Texas Republican Rep. Pete Olson backed away from his inflammatory remarks, but said people are tired of the Clintons living by a “different set of rules” than the rest of America. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Texas Rep. Pete Olsonsaid backed away from his comments about former President Bill Clinton threatening former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, saying they were “a step too far.”

Speaking on a local radio station, the Texas Republican said he suspected the former president threatened Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s life when he me with her just before last year’s election as the Department of Justice was investigating Hillary Clinton’s email arrangement.

Olson’s comments were unearthed by Right Wing Watch, an arm of People for the American Way.

“I guarantee you, they had a conversation and he basically said, ‘Mrs. Lynch, call your attack dog off. We have killed people. We killed Vince Foster, we destroyed Webb Hubbell, we will destroy you.”

Foster, who was deputy White House counsel, committed suicide in 1993. Conspiracy theories have long swirled around on the American right wing about how exactly Foster died.

In a statement to the Texas Tribune, Olson walked back his comments, but insisted that the Clintons have ruined people’s lives.

“However, in my discussion about Loretta Lynch and Vince Foster, I took the accusations a step too far,” the congressman said. “I regret my choice of words. The fact remains Hillary Clinton broke the law, violated national security, and was excused away by Jim Comey and the Obama Justice Department. Most Americans understand this and loathe the Clintons for continuing to live under a different set of rules than the rest of us.”