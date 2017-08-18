Trump Says ‘Obstructionist Democrats’ Undermining National Security

President Donald Trump, here aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford in March, lashed out at Democrats over what he says is their intent to "delay" his national security policies. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images file photo)

Donald Trump began the last workday of yet another chaotic week of his presidency by accusing Democrats of hindering the country’s security — while also sending some mixed signals.

About 90 minutes before his scheduled departure for a Camp David summit with his national security team on North Korea and related issues, the president took to Twitter with contradictory messages about the state of American security.

His latest blast came one day after a vehicle attack in Barcelona, Spain, killed a dozen people — a strike the president quickly called a terrorist attack. Trump has been criticized for not applying the same charge to the white supremacist who is accused of driving his car into a group of counter-protesters last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one of them and injuring nearly 20.

The president wrote that “Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult.” He then charged them with using the court system to “delay” security measures his administration wants “at all times.” And he said Democrats’ alleged tactics “Must stop!”

The Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

But minutes before, Trump told his followers that U.S. border security has never been more strict about who can enter the country. He tweeted earlier that federal law enforcement officials are on “high alert” following the Barcelona attack and are “closely watching for any sign of trouble.”

“Our borders are far tougher than ever before!” the commander in chief tweeted, though he appeared to later undermine his own boast.

Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

And, in a third tweet, the president appeared to be referring to his proposed ban denying entry to most individuals from a handful of Muslim-majority countries. (This also appeared the subject of his “obstructionist” tweet.)

He wrote that “Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary!” and urged the U.S. court system to “give us back our protective rights,” adding U.S. officials “Have to be tough!”

Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

