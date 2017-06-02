New York, California, Washington Form Climate Alliance in Wake of Paris Accord Withdrawal

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris climate agreement. Now, three of the nation's largest states, led by Democratic governors, will form a climate alliance "committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking aggressive action on climate change," the governors announced Thursday.

Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Jerry Brown of California and Jay Inslee of Washington said that their plan is to continue to achieve "the U.S. goal of reducing emissions 26-28 percent from 2005 levels and meeting or exceeding the targets of the federal Clean Power Plan."

They are calling the group the United States Climate Alliance and invited other states to join the effort. The three states make up 68 million people and represent roughly one-fifth of the American population as well as one-fifth of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product, according to the press release on the alliance.

"If the President is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up," Brown said in a press release.

Cuomo said he also planned to sign an executive order reaffirming the state's commitment to protecting the environment.

"New York State is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions," he said in a statement.