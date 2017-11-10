NRSC Cuts Ties With Roy Moore Fundraising Committee

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has been removed from a joint fundraising committee with Roy Moore’s Alabama Senate campaign, a sign party leadership is distancing itself from Moore.

The move, first reported by The Daily Beast, is the first tangible step the party has taken to cut ties with the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. The joint fundraising committee, which would allow donors to make one large campaign contribution rather than several smaller ones, was first set up between the NRSC, the Moore campaign, the Republican National Committee, and the Alabama Republican Party in October.

A document filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday showed the NRSC no longer associated with the fundraising committee. The Alabama Republican Party and the RNC were still listed as participants in the committee. The NRSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republican leaders are distancing themselves from Moore following a Washington Post story on Thursday that detailed alleged sexual misconduct by the former judge with underage girls when he was in his 30s. The Post reported that four women said Moore initiated sexual and romantic relationships while they were teenagers in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

An RNC spokeswoman did not respond to queries Friday as to whether the organization would remain part of the fundraising committee. The Alabama Republican Party has also not returned multiple requests for comment.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the allegations against Moore “deeply troubling.”

“He should step aside if there is any truth to them at all,” she said in a statement.

Moore is scheduled to face Democrat Doug Jones in a special election runoff Dec. 12 for the remaining term of former Sen. Jeff Sessions, who resigned in February to become attorney general.