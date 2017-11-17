NRCC Targets Democrats on Tax Overhaul in New Digital Ads

Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Minn., center, is one of the Democrats targeted in the NRCC ads. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The National Republican Congressional Committee is launching new digital ads targeting Democrats who voted against the tax overhaul bill that passed the House Thursday. No Democrats voted for the legislation.

The 15-second videos, provided first to Roll Call, will start running on Facebook on Friday and target 25 House Democrats. The NRCC ad buy was described as “five figures” and the ads will run online for a week.

“Matt Cartwright voted to protect middle class tax relief, putting the wishes of Nancy Pelosi ahead of your family budget,” the ad’s narrator says in an example targeting the Pennsylvania Democrat. “The status quo has to go and partisan Democrats are standing in the way. Tell Matt Cartwright: middle class families deserve a break.”

Republicans believe touting the tax overhaul will be a potent campaign message for the 2018 midterms. And they had cautioned ahead of Thursday’s vote that failing to pass the bill would have doomed their chances of keeping the House majority.

But Democrats also believe they can use the tax bill to attack Republicans who voted for it by highlighting cuts to the corporate tax rate.

“Establishment Republicans voted to give the rich and large corporations huge tax cuts while sticking middle-class families with the bill,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján said in a statement Wednesday. “Make no mistake, House Republicans are exposing how out-of-touch they really are, and it’s going to haunt them at the ballot box in 2018.”

Though Republicans are largely on defense in the 2018 cycle, they do view some Democrats as vulnerable, including Cartwright, Rick Nolan of Minnesota and Tom O’Halleran of Arizona. All of the 25 Democrats targeted in the new ads are among the NRCC’s 2018 targets.

“These House Democrats felt Nancy Pelosi’s political objectives were more important than giving middle class families much-needed tax relief,” said NRCC spokesman Jesse Hunt. “Now they’ll have to answer for their vote to protect the status quo.”

The committee is not utilizing the ads on its handful of targets from high tax states, like New York and New Jersey. Republicans from those states also voted against the legislation because of the elimination of the State and Local Tax, or SALT, deduction.

The ads will target the following House Democrats: