NRCC Raises $10 Million for Fourth Straight Month

Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers presides over the NRCC, which has raised $46 million in the first four months of the year. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

The National Republican Congressional Committee raised more than $10 million in April, marking the fourth month in a row that the group raised that much money — its longest streak in history.

While President Donald Trump’s White House continues to cause headaches for congressional Republicans, his presidency has been a boon for the House GOP’s campaign arm.

This year’s April haul was the committee’s best April fundraising period ever, according to numbers obtained by Roll Call. Speaker Paul D. Ryan transferred $2.75 million to the committee in April, bringing his 2017 total transfers to nearly $20 million.

The NRCC has raised $46 million during the first four months of the year. For comparison, during the last off-year in 2015, the committee raised only about $25 million during the same four-month period.

“It’s my mission to give our Republican members and candidates all the resources they need to succeed. We can’t take our foot off the gas pedal. Nancy Pelosi and national Democrats will stop at nothing to take back power,” NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers said in a statement.

The Ohio Republican went on to thank Ryan, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Majority Whip Steve Scalise and “the rest of the leadership team.”

He did not thank Trump. The president raised $30 million for the NRCC at its annual March Dinner earlier this year. But recent media reports have suggested Stivers hasn’t received the help he’s requested from the White House and the Republican National Committee to hold on to GOP seats now being contested in special elections. Stivers later said in a statement that the White House and the RNC have “been nothing but helpful to us.”

Meanwhile, the NRCC has also been fundraising off Democratic threats of impeaching Trump.