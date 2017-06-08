‘Not How a President Behaves:’ Top Democrat to Chide Trump During Comey Hearing

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. will question Donald Trump's integrity, excerpts from his opening statement show, at a highly anticipated Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee is prepared to sharply criticize President Donald Trump’s conduct during the opening minutes of Thursday’s highly anticipated hearing for fired FBI Director James Comey.

“This is not how a President of the United States behaves,” Warner is expected to say, according to excerpts of his opening statement that were released by his office early Thursday morning.

The statement refers to Comey’s allegation that Trump tried to pressure him to drop the FBI’s investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to the Russian government. Comey detailed that charge in his opening statement, released by the committee Wednesday. Trump fired Comey in May.

“Regardless of the outcome of our investigation into those Russia links, Director Comey’s firing and his testimony raise separate and troubling questions that we must get to the bottom of,” the excerpts from Warner’s statement say.

Warner is also expected to describe Comey as, “a straight shooter,” with a reputation for speaking, “truth to power.”

Warner’s prepared statements describe Comey’s account, “disturbing.”

Comey’s testimony described a conversation with Trump in which Trump asked if Comey wanted to keep his job, then tried to extract an oath of loyalty. Comey also alleges that Trump, during a private meeting in the Oval Office, asked him to shut down his investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, one of several in Trump’s circle whose ties to Russia have come under scrutiny.

Warner’s statement says Trump’s insistence on private meeting with Comey violates, “clear guidelines put in place after Watergate to prevent any whiff of political interference by the White House into FBI investigations.”