Kentucky Chamber Tweets Massie ‘Piece of S--t’ After Harvey Vote

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie was one of three members of the House who voted against the Hurricane Harvey recovery bill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s president apologized Wednesday for the chamber’s account tweeting that Republican Rep. Thomas Massie was a “piece of s--t.”

The tweet, which was later deleted, came from the chamber’s account in response to news that Massie was one of three members of Congress who voted against aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Massie responded by screen-shotting the tweet and saying, “Well I’m not crazy about the bill either, but I don’t know if I would call it that,” adding the hashtag #sassywithmassie, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Well I'm not crazy about the bill either, but I don't know if I would call it that. 😊#sassywithmassie pic.twitter.com/OfHvD4UwDY — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 6, 2017

Chamber President Brent Cooper apologized and said there would be an investigation to determine how the tweet was sent.

“It doesn’t reflect the feeling of the Chamber of Commerce,” he said. “I apologize to Thomas Massie or anyone else who saw it.”

Cooper mentioned that only he and another staff member have access to the chamber’s Twitter account. Cooper said he didn’t tweet it, and the other person was traveling.

But Cooper added that the chamber contracts with a company to manage social media policy.

“I’m in the process of changing the security information to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Cooper said.

Along with Massie, the other two members who voted against the Harvey aid package were Republican Reps. Justin Amash of Michigan, and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

“With $20 trillion dollars of debt, and in the absence of a budget to guide spending, I believe that the unscheduled spending should be offset by equal cuts elsewhere,” Massie said in a statement.