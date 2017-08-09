Niki Tsongas Won’t Seek Re-election in 2018

Massachusetts Rep. Niki Tsongas announced Wednesday she won’t seek a 6th term in 2018.

“I have learned in life that there is a time for endings and for beginnings. After much thought, I have decided that that this is one of those times,” Tsongas said in a statement.

The Lowell Democrat will serve out the rest of her term, leaving behind a safe Democratic seat in 2018 that Hillary Clinton won by more than 20 points last fall.

In announcing her retirement, Tsongas drew attention to her initial desire to run to get more women elected.

“I’m proud that my election marked the first time in a quarter century that Massachusetts sent a woman to Congress,” Tsongas said. She was first elected to the open 3rd District in 1997.

“Since that door cracked open, the Commonwealth has elected another female member of Congress, our first female US Senator, and in my district, 50 percent of our state legislators are now women, paving the way for even more women from our state to serve in political office bringing their voices to all we value as a country,” she added in her statement.

Tsongas is now joined by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and 5th District Rep. Katherine M. Clark to make three women in the 11-person Massachusetts delegation.

Tsongas, a member of the Armed Services Committee, also called attention to her work against sexual assault in the military on Wednesday.

“I’m especially proud of the role I have been able to play in challenging the ways in which women are treated in the military, understanding that if you change the culture of one of our country’s rightly honored bedrock institutions, you can change a country,” Tsongas said.

Tsongas’ late husband was a two-term House member and one-term senator. He ran for president before dying of cancer in 1997.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 3rd District safe Democratic. Tsongas won re-election by 38 points last fall. Her decision not to seek re-election will likely give way to a crowded Democratic primary. Democrats mentioned Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and state Sen. Barry Finegold as potential candidates.