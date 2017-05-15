Newhouse’s Wife Carol Dies Days Before 35th Anniversary

Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse’s office announced that the congressman’s wife Carol died on Friday.
A statement from Newhouse’s office called Carol “a strong, beautiful, and loving mother, wife, and friend,” The Associated Press reported.
The couple have two adult children and would have celebrated their 35th anniversary on Monday.
“It’s a blessing to have not only a lifelong companion, but also a best friend to share your life with,” an obituary in the Yakima Herald read.
