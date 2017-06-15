Newhouse Gets Challenger For Washington Seat

Christine Brown says her experience as a TV anchor will serve her well in Congress. (Christine Brown for Congress via Facebook)

Democrat Christine Brown formally announced Wednesday that she will run against two-term Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse for Washington's 4th District congressional seat.

Brown is a former reporter and TV news anchor, which she said would be an asset in her run for office.

Newhouse serves on the Rules and Appropriations committees in the House.

In a statement, Brown said, “I have spent my career telling the stories of our communities. I’ve covered everything from education, agriculture, water, Hanford, weather, local sports, crime, fires, droughts, and local governments.”

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the district as Safe Republican. Newhouse faced off against Republican Clint Didier in the 2016 general election due to Washington’s top-two primary system, in which the two candidates with the most votes go on to the general election regardless of party. Newhouse won by a 15-point margin.