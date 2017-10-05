New York Democrat Max Rose Raises $320,000 in House Race

Army veteran Max Rose is one of several Democrats competing for New York’s 11th District House seat. (Courtesy Max Rose for Congress)

Army veteran Max Rose has raised more than $300,000 in the two months since he entered the race for the Democratic nomination in New York’s 11th District.

Rose is part of a crowded primary field to take on GOP Rep. Dan Donovan in the Staten Island-based district. He raised $320,000 since he launched his campaign in August, according to third quarter fundraising numbers shared exclusively with Roll Call.

“Michael Grimm and Dan Donovan both had their chance to fix Washington. They failed. It’s time for new leadership,” Rose said in a statement. Grimm, who previously held the seat, is challenging Donovan in the Republican primary. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of tax fraud and later served seven months in prison.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Likely Republican. President Donald Trump carried the district by 10 points last fall, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections.

Rose faces several other Democrats in the primary, including Boyd Melson, a former professional boxer and Army reserve officer; Mike Decillis, a former police officer who is now a special education teacher; Michael DeVito, Jr., a former Marine who runs a nonprofit; bond trader Zach Emig; and Paul Sperling, who works in real estate.

A number of candidates did not have fundraising reports for the second quarter, which ended June 30. Melson raised the most funds that quarter, nearly $57,000. Numbers for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, will become available when the fundraising reports are published later this month.

Donovan had nearly $300,000 in cash on hand at the end of the second quarter, according to Federal Election Commission records. Grimm had $52,000 in cash on hand but his campaign still owed more than $400,000.

Grimm’s campaign launch this week attracted ample media attention. He apologized for his past transgressions, and criticized Donovan for not supporting Trump.

“I think it’s time for him to officially retire,” Grimm said of his successor at his campaign launch. “He’s done enough to undermine our president’s agenda.”

Grimm was also in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to meet withSteve Bannon, Trump’s former senior adviser. Bannon has voiced support for GOP primary challengers who support the president even if they are taking on a Republican incumbent.

A Grimm spokesman tweeted a picture of the former congressman with Bannon, writing “Game on. #MAGA,” a reference to Trump’s campaign slogan to “Make America Great Again.”