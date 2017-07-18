New Poll Shows Lots of Bad News for Trump

President Donald Trump delivers his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A new Public Policy Polling (PPP) survey finds the bad news coming for President Donald Trump from several directions, with the only positive being his supporters holding steady behind him.

As Trump advocates for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, with replacement to come later, in the wake of the latest failure to pass a health bill in the Senate, Americans aren’t on board. Only 35 percent supported repealing the law and starting over, versus 58 percent in support of keeping what works and fixing what doesn’t.

More broadly, there is very little support for the Republican health care effort.

Only 20 percent of respondents support the health care bill currently being considered by Congress while 57 percent oppose it.

In addition, 53 percent said they were less likely to vote for their member of Congress if they voted for the bill. Only 21 percent of respondents said it would make them more likely to vote for their member.

Fifty-two percent prefer the current Affordable Care Act over the Republican bill, while 34 percent prefer the GOP bill.

53 percent said they would prefer Barack Obama as president instead of Trump and 49 percent would prefer Hillary Clinton. Forty-five would support impeachment compared with 43 against.

On a more personal level, 57 percent said they didn’t think Trump is honest, 52 percent consider him a liar, and 46 percent think he has committed obstruction of justice, compared with 44 who didn’t think so.

Forty-two percent consider him more corrupt than Richard Nixon, compared with 35 percent saying Nixon.

PPP noted that the one glimmer of hope for Trump is his supporters' dogged support in relation to the Russia investigation. Although Donald Trump Jr. admitted meeting with Russians to obtain opposition research material on Hillary Clinton, only 45 percent of Trump voters believe the meeting happened.

Sixty-four percent of Trump voters are opposed to an investigation into Russia collusion at all, 81 percent say his campaign didn’t work with Russians, and 77 percent think he should stay in office even if it’s proven that he did collude with Russia.

But overall, his 41 percent approval rating, compared to 55 percent disapproval, should be cause for alarm, as should his matchups with potential Democratic competitors in 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders led the pack, beating Trump 54-39 and 52-39, respectively in a theoretical 2020 matchup. Trump also loses, though with diminishing margins, to Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris. He would tie Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 40 to 4o percent.

The poll surveyed 836 registered voters from July 14 to July 17, with a margin of error of 3.4 percent.