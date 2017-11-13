New Accuser Wants Moore to Testify Before Senate Judiciary

GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore, had an another woman accuse him of sexual assault Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A new accuser against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore wants Moore to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about her claim that he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

In a press conference in New York City, Beverly Young Nelson said Moore frequently made complimentary remarks toward her and tugged on her hair when she was a waitress at a restaurant in the town of Gadsden. Moore was a district attorney at the time.

Eventually, when Nelson was 16, she said that Moore offered to drive her home after she ended her shift and then drove her behind the restaurant, groping her and grabbing her neck toward his crotch.

“I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop,” she said. “I was determined that I was not going to allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified.”

Nelson said she and her husband also supported President Donald Trump in the last presidential election.

Nelson was accompanied by lawyer Gloria Allred, who said the Judiciary Committee should subpoena the Senate candidate.

“I did not contact Beverly, she contacted me,” she said.

Moore’s campaign attempted to get ahead of the accusations in a press release.

“Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle,” Moore campaign chairman Bill Armistead said. “Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies.”

But Allred rebutted the statement, reducing it to name-calling.

The press conference also included Nelson’s yearbook, which Moore signed.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Cory Gardner denounced Moore as unfit to serve in a statement.

“I believe the individuals speaking out against Roy Moore spoke with courage and truth, proving he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office. If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate,” Gardner said.