Nevada Assemblywoman Enters Race for Rosen’s Open Seat

Former GOP Nevada Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman announced Wednesday that she is running for Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen’s open seat in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District in 2018.

Rosen is vacating the seat to run against Republican Sen. Dean Heller in 2018.

Seaman joins an already crowded Republican field looking to flip the district. State Sen. Scott Hammond, former Clark County Republican Party Chairman David McKeon, and autism advocate Lynda Tache are already in the race. No Democrats have yet declared their candidacy.

After serving her first term in the Nevada Assembly, Seaman ran for state Senate in 2016, winning the Republican nomination but losing to Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro by just over 1,000 votes.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Tilt Democratic, and Republicans are eyeing it as a pickup opportunity.

Seaman quickly slammed Hammond for his 2015 vote in favor of GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval’s tax increase that raised money for public schools.

“Scott Hammond voted for the largest tax hike in Nevada history,” she said. “Eighty percent of Nevadans did not. We don’t need another person in D.C. who’s going to go up and raise taxes.”

Seaman voted against it and called it “one of the worst things that ever happened in Nevada history.”

Seaman is tying herself to many of President Donald Trump’s policies, in comparison to Gov. Brian Sandoval and Heller, who have expressed concern over the GOP’s attempt to repeal the 2010 health care law. Seaman believes “Obamacare right now is completely imploding,” and wants Congress to “repeal it and start over.”

She believes Trump has “done a fantastic job,” and has faced obstruction from both Democrats and Republicans. She has expressed support for Trump’s proposed border wall, and for a bill that would drastically reduce legal immigration.