Napolitano to Miss Votes as Her Husband Undergoes Chemotherapy

California Rep. Grace Napolitano will miss votes to be with her husband as he undergoes chemotherapy.

Napolitano's husband Frank has lung cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jerry O’Donnell, the California Democrat’s spokesman, said he did not know how long Napolitano will be gone, but added it was possible that she could return to the House during her husband's treatment to make some votes.

Napolitano has missed the last two weeks of House votes but she has been working from the district, and is expected to remain in California for several more weeks to care for her husband, O’Donnell told the Times.

O'Donnell said Napolitano's husband's illness does not change her plans to run for a 10th term.

Napolitano suffered a minor stroke in 2016 that affected her ability to write and slightly slowed her walk, the Times reported.