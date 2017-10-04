Murphy Will Not Seek Re-Election Following Affair Revelations

Rep. Tim Murphy announced Wednesday that he would not seek re-election, following revelations that he urged a woman with whom he had an affair to get an abortion.

The Pennsylvania Republican told a local CBS affiliate that he would not run for 9th term in Congress. He said there was still work to be done and he would serve out the remainder of his term.

“In the coming weeks I will take personal time to seek help as my family and I continue to work through our personal difficulties and seek healing,” Murphy said. “I ask you to respect our privacy during this time.”

Murphy first admitted last month to having an affair with forensic psychologist Shannon Edwards. The affair came to light amid Edwards’ divorce proceedings.

But on Tuesday the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported new details of text messages between Edwards and Murphy, in which Edwards referenced Murphy urging her to have an abortion. The Post-Gazette reported the discussion was referring to an “unfounded pregnancy scare.”

Murphy was a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus and voted Tuesday night to pass a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks.

Politico reported that Murphy met with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan on Wednesday. A Ryan spokeswoman declined to comment when asked about the meeting.

An open seat

Murphy’s decision means there will be an open seat race in the 18th District, located in the western part of the Keystone State and encompasses areas surrounding Pittsburgh.

Some Republican support was already beginning to gather around state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, according to a GOP source in Pennsylvania. Reschenthaler runs the GOP campaign arm in the state Senate. He has also served as a Navy JAG officer and volunteered in Iraq.

GOP State Rep. Jason Ortitay is another potential candidate. He is the president of Jason’s Cheesecake Company in Pittsburgh. State Rep. Rick Saccone, who is running for Senate, could also move to the House race instead.

Murphy ran unopposed in 2014 and 2016. But a handful of Democrats were already running before Murphy decided to step down, including Navy veteran Pam Iovino, who was recently endorsed by VoteVets. Former Alleghany County Councilman Mike Crossey and physician Robert Solomon are also running.

Uphill climb?

But Murphy’s departure may not ease the path for a Democrat to win the 18th District.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the district Solid Republican. President Donald Trump won the race by 20 points in 2016, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections.

Murphy’s demise comes after nearly 15 years in Congress.

Edwards reportedly said that she met Murphy while advocating for his mental health legislation in 2015. Her husband, physician Jesse Sally, alleged Edwards began a relationship with Murphy in 2016.

Murphy, a psychologist, was first elected to Congress in 2002 and he has been a staunch advocate for overhauling mental health care. Some of his mental health provisions were included in the 21st Century Care Act, a broad health care bill signed into law at the end of last year.

He dove into the issue following the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that left 26 people dead, including 20 children. One year after the shooting, Murphy introduced his own mental health overhaul legislation, and was frustrated by the inaction that followed over the next few years.

“It’s been very frustrating. It’s a lesson in patience and prayer,” Murphy said in a December 2015 interview with Roll Call. He pointed to the pictures of four children killed at Sandy Hook that he kept on his side table.

“I don’t put these here for show,” Murphy said. “Their parents gave them to me. And I see them every day. And I’ve made a promise to them to do something about it because I know about this issue.”

But Murphy’s work on the issue also bristled some Democrats who said that he did not work with them enough.

Murphy has also been vocal on the opioid crisis and trade issues. He is chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus.

Before he was first elected to Congress in 2002, Murphy served in the state Senate. Prior to entering politics Murphy worked as a psychologist. He also had his own radio and television advice program where he was known as “Dr. Tim.”

Murphy said in the 2015 interview that he continued to give some advice to his colleagues.

While describing how many colleagues were aware of the challenges facing the mental health system, he referenced what he called “brass rail consults,” referencing the brass railings that line the back of the House floor.

“Members come up to me and say. ‘Can I ask you a question?’ I know they’re going to tell me something about a family member,” Murphy said. “And there’s a lot of people who’ve got a primary family member, or themselves, who are dealing with this. And that remains confidential.”

Though some of his mental health provisions became law, Murphy was remained active on health issues as part of the Energy and Commerce Committee and chairman of the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee.

While serving in Congress, Murphy joined the Naval Reserves in 2009, and practiced psychology at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the traumatic brain injury/post-traumatic stress disorder unit.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Murphy retired from the Navy last month. The paper had also reported that the Navy was reviewing the circumstances around the affair.

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.