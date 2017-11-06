Murphy Calls Out ‘Fealty to Gun-Makers’ After Texas Massacre

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., talks with reporters in the Capitol after the Senate policy luncheons in October. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Connecticut Sen. Christopher S. Murphy slammed his colleagues for their “fealty to gun-makers” after the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday that left 26 people dead.

“None of this is inevitable. I know this because no other country endures this pace of mass carnage like America,” the Connecticut Democrat said in a statement.

Murphy has been one of Congress’ most vocal supporters for stronger gun regulation since the 2012 school at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 20 children and six adults dead. The school was in his congressional district when Murphy was in the House.

“Ask yourself — how can you claim that you respect human life while choosing fealty to weapons-makers over support for measures favored by the vast majority of your constituents,” Murphy said about his colleagues in the Senate in his statement released after Sunday’s massacre.

The shooting comes a little more than a month after a gunman opened fire from a hotel window in Las Vegas and killed 58 people and injured 546 more.

“My heart dropped further when I thought about the growing macabre club of families in Las Vegas and Orlando and Charleston and Newtown, who have to relive their own day of horror every time another mass killing occurs,” Murphy said, referencing other deadly mass shootings.

Last year, Murphy conducted a filibuster for almost 15 hours calling for tighter gun legislation in light of the shooting in at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which at the time was the deadliest mass shooting.

The shootings in Last Vegas last month now tops that list.