Murkowski and Zinke Mend Fences Over Beers

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski met to mend fences over beers to settle their feud over the senator’s vote on the Republican health care bill.

Zinke tweeted a photo of himself and the Alaska Republican holding what appears to be a local pale ale.

“I say dinner, she says brews. My friends know me well,” he captioned the photo.

The meeting came after reports that Zinke called Murkowski and fellow Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan and said Murkowski’s opposition to Republican efforts to repeal the 2010 health care law could harm Alaska.

Shortly after the call, Murwkoski, who is chairwoman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, postponed a committee committee meeting that was to include votes on Interior Department nominations, although she attributed that to a scheduling “hiccup.”

Murkowski voted against the motion to proceed to allow debates on legislation and voted against all three pieces of health care legislation alongside fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

But Zinke called the idea that he threatened either Republican senator “laughable” and said “the moon has been characterized as other things, too.”

Similarly, Murkowski dismissed the characterization of Zinke’s call as a threat and told reporters last week “cordial, respectful and friendly relationship. I don’t think that will change one bit.”