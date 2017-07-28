Mullin Not Getting Much Heat Over Breaking Three-Term Pledge

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., recently announced that he would seek a fourth term in the House despite an earlier pledge that he would serve only three. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Rep. Markwayne Mullin might have expected some negative attention on his decision to seek re-election in spite of a 2011 promise to serve only three terms. But in a telephone town hall, he found his constituents had other concerns, like the Veterans Administration, insufficient support for Russia, and privatization of air traffic controllers.

Earlier in July, the Oklahoma Republican released a video explaining his decision to run for a fourth term, saying he understands people will be upset that he went back on his promise.

"I’m not hiding from that because we did say we’re going to serve six years, and it was out of true concerns,” he explained in the video, going on to say he was initially worried about how being in Congress would affect his family and business, but later found those concerns unwarranted.

One town hall caller was most interested in recognizing the fact that Russia is “one of our greatest allies,” and respecting their capitalist desire to sell arms to North Korea.

“Capitalism won the Cold War,” she said. “It wasn’t democracy. They wanted Coca-Cola and Levi’s. If Russia wants to use the tactic we used on them to spread capitalism to North Korea, so be it.”

Mullin disagreed and voiced his support for sanctions on Russia if it does business with Iran and North Korea.

One caller complained about the military paying for transgender military members’ gender reassignment, a reference to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was banning transgender individuals from the military. Mullin said he agreed.

Another caller opposed the privatization of air traffic controllers. Mullin said he disagrees, because he favors privatizing as much of the government as possible.

Other callers discussed adoption issues, and a bill related to pediatric cancer treatment.