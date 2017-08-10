Moulton Wants to Change Status Quo by Electing More Vets

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton said he hopes to make two dozen or so endorsements of military veterans challenging Republican House members next year.

Moulton, himself a former Marine who served in Iraq, announced Wednesday he was backing military vets in elections in Minnesota, Kentucky, and West Virginia, joining the eight other endorsements he’s made so far.

“There are so many who want to run that we’re aiming to endorse about two dozen veteran candidates across the country by the election in 2018,” he told State House News Service, emphasizing the trust that military service inspires in voters.

“The status quo isn’t working,” Moulton said in a statement. “We’re not going to fix the problems facing Americans today without a fresh perspective and a new approach in Washington.”

New Politics, which recruits people with public service experience to run for office, counts Moulton as its first recruit.

“We highlighted that whole model with Seth,” founder Emily Cherniack said. “We recruit and prepare servant leaders to get ready to run for office and then we help incubate the campaign.”

David Heifetz, the group’s chief communications officer, emphasized the importance of bringing in more veterans.

“We’ve never had fewer veterans in Congress,” Heifetz said. “I think the experiences that you have when you serve the country, having to work with people from different backgrounds, the fact that everybody serves under the same flag, wears the same uniform, makes it so when veterans serve in Congress, there’s a real bond.”

Moulton was one of several Democrats who called for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to step down to make way for new party leadership in the wake of special election defeats in June. He and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who ran against Pelosi for the leadership position, have since moved up into leadership positions of their own, positioning them for future prominent roles in the party.

On Wednesday Moulton endorsed Dan Feehan in Minnesota’s 1st District, Aaron Scheinberg running in West Virginia's 2nd District, and Amy McGrath, running in Kentucky's 6th District. Those races are rated Tossup, Safe Republican, and Safe Republican, respectively, by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.