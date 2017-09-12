Moulton Raises $600,000 for Veteran Candidates He Endorsed

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., is backing 11 fellow military veterans in their bids to unseat Republican members in 2018. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton raised $600,000 for the Democratic candidates he endorsed in his attempt to recruit more veterans to run for Congress.

The announcement came after a forum at Harvard University, Moulton’s alma mater, with four of the candidates he has endorsed: Dan Feehan in Minnesota’s 1st District, Roger Dean Huffstelter in Virginia’s 5th District, Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s 6th District, and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey’s 11th District.

Afterward the fundraiser took place in Boston.

Moulton has also endorsed Dan McCready in North Carolina’s 9th District, Aaron Scheinberg in West Virginia’s 2nd District, Joseph Kopser in Texas’ 21st District, Pat Ryan in New York’s 19th District, Ken Harbaugh in Ohio’s 7th District, Josh Butner in California’s 50th District, and Jason Crow in Colorado's 6th District.

The take from the fundraiser will be split among the 11 candidates, roughly $45,000 apiece, according to Moulton’s team. About 300 people attended the fundraiser. The candidates also received media training during a conference last week.

Moulton served four tours in the Marine Corps in Iraq, two of them as special assistant to Gen. David Petraeus. He says Congress needs the “fresh perspective” that his fellow veterans bring.

Some of the districts in which the veterans are running are considered to be possibly in play.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has listed Ohio 7 and New York 19 as possible pickups. Colorado's 6th District, which is held by Rep. Mike Coffman, was won by Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest last year.

But others are bigger reaches. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Virginia 5, held by Rep. Tom Garrett; New Jersey 11, held by Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, California 50, held by Rep. Duncan Hunter; and North Carolina 9, held by Rep. Robert Pittenger, as Likely Republican.

Similarly, Texas’ 21st District, held by Rep. Lamar Smith, is considered a deeply red district with no chance of flipping.

Moulton has been critical of congressional leadership. In June, he was one of a small number of Democrats who said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi should step aside.

Moulton also supported Rep. Tim Ryan’s longshot push to replace Pelosi in 2016 following the Democratic blowout in November.

Moulton and Ryan, who have been floated as future presidential contenders, will join Rep. Cheri Bustos and speak at the Polk County Democratic Party’s Steak Fry at the end of the month.

Correction 7:51 a.m.| A previous version misstated when the fundraiser occurred. The fundraiser happened after the forum at Harvard University.Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.