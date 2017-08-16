Speier, Moore Join Calls for Trump’s Impeachment

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., invoked Voltaire in calling for Trump’s impeachment: “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Two Democratic representatives called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office after his remarks Tuesday defending white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend.

Trump said there was “blame on both sides” at a news conference on Tuesday and there were some “very fine people” protesting on the side of white supremacists.

Rep. Jackie Speier of California, who replaced Holocaust survivor Tom Lantos in Congress in 2008, tweeted the president was “showing signs of erratic behavior” in calling for invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, which says that if a majority of cabinet officers and the vice president say the president is unable to serve, he may be removed from office.

POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that place the country in grave danger. Time to invoke the 25th Amendment. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 16, 2017

Speier also quoted the French philosopher Voltaire saying “those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

"Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities." -Voltaire — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 16, 2017

Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin “implored” Republicans to work with Democrats to remove Trump from office.

“For the sake and the soul of our country, we must come together to restore our national dignity that has been robbed by Donald Trump’s presence,” she said.

Republicans, including some longtime allies, swiftly condemned the president and his remarks after his angry news conference on Tuesday.

California Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman and Texas Rep. Al Green have pushed a bill to impeach Trump for obstruction of justice over the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s election.