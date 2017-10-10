Roy Moore’s Son Arrested for Ninth Time

The son of GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore turned himself in to authorities on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice and Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore’s son was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing on Monday, his ninth arrest.

Caleb Elisha Moore, 27, turned himself in and was booked at Etowah County Jail at Monday morning, AL.com reported. He was later released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Moore’s charges Monday were related to his being arrested in November 2016 for hunting without permission and hunting over bait. A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said that the owner of the land Moore was allegedly illegally hunting on signed a warrant for trespassing.

Moore has been arrested on nine occasions, including on drug charges in 2015. Those charges were dropped after he agreed to attend a pre-trial diversion program.

He has also faced driving under the influence charges in both Florida and Alabama, and has had three other drug-related arrests.

Roy Moore won the primary runoff against incumbent Sen. Luther Strange last month. He will face former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in a special election on December 12.