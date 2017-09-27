Moore Wins GOP Runoff in Alabama Senate Race

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has won the GOP runoff in the Alabama Senate race and will face Democratic nominee Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 election.

With 45 percent of precincts reporting, Moore led incumbent Sen. Luther Strange 57 percent to 43 percent, the New York Times reported. Strange was appointed to the seat by former Gov. Robert Bentley after former Sen. Jeff Sessions became the attorney general.

Despite his popularity in the Yellowhammer State, President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Strange was not enough to propel Strange to victory.

“People can keep that distinction in their head: ‘I love President Trump and I’m going to be for him no matter what, but this guy, Sen. Strange, got there in a way I don’t approve of so I’m not with the president on that,’” Alabama GOP Rep. Bradley Byrne, who did not endorse a candidate in the runoff, said Tuesday. “I think Sen. Strange would have been far better off doing his local and statewide knitting on issues.”

Strange was bogged down by questions surrounding his appointment, given that Strange, as the state’s attorney general, may have been investigating Bentley at the same time as Strange was pursuing the Senate appointment. Strange was also tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose allies spent millions of dollars on the race.

National Republican figures and organizations also jumped into the race, which some conservative activists billed as the political establishment versus the party’s conservative base.

Moore had the backing of a number of conservative leaders as well as former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. They argued that even though Trump endorsed Strange, Moore was the candidate who was willing to buck party leadership to advance the president’s agenda.

SLF president Steven Law acknowledged Moore won the runoff before it was officially called, and signaled it would back Moore in the general election.

“While we were honored to have fought hard for Big Luther, Judge Roy Moore won this nomination fair and square and he has our support, as it is vital that we keep this seat in Republican hands,” Law said

Even though groups like SLF outspent Moore on the airwaves, he turned the outsized spending into a campaign message that the Strange was preferred by the party elites.

“Will we send them a message, very clear, Alabama can’t be bought?” Moore asked the crowd at his election even rally. The crowd responded with an enthusiastic, “Yes!”

Byrne noted the ads and campaigning overwhelmed voters in Alabama. He estimated he received 20 mailers while he was home last week, and campaign ads dominated the television and radio airwaves.

“I was watching the Alabama football game Saturday and every time the game would go to commercials, I would get up and go to the kitchen or somewhere because I just couldn’t stand watching it anymore,” Byrne said. “...You can’t escape it. So everybody in Alabama’s probaby glad when today comes and goes, no matter the outcome.”

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, who endorsed Moore, said Tuesday that a Moore victory means outside money cannot sway elections, and that the American electorate’s frustration with D.C. is “at an all time high.”

“They’re tired of business as usual of not getting things done so they’re willing to take on a non-traditional candidate to hopefully get that done,” said the North Carolina Republican. “We saw that on November 8th. I think we’ll continue to see that until things change here on Capitol Hill.”

Moore also likely benefited from high statewide name recognition and a natural network due to his time as chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Moore has the backing of Christian conservatives in the state, thanks in part to his high-profile fights while on the court. Moore was first removed from the bench for refusing to remove a statue of the Ten Commandments. He was recently removed again after ordering judges not to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

The Senate Leadership Fund signaling it would support Moore, but it is not clear if they will spend at the same rate as the GOP primary. SLF spent roughly $5 million on the runoff supporting Strange.

How much they spend could also depend on the Democrats.

“I think if there is a real Democratic push, I think there will be a big Republican push back,” said Byrne.

Moore will face Jones, a former U.S. Attorney, in the Dec. 12 election. Jones is well known for prosecuting members of the Ku Klux Klan involved in the 1963 bombing of a Baptist church in Birmingham that killed four young girls.

Democrats acknowledge they face an uphill climb in the Republican state. Trump won the state last November by nearly 30 points. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Likely Republican.

Jones will have some help from former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who will head to the state next month to campaign for him.

In a statement, Jones noted that Republicans were already reaching out in support of his campaign. Jones did not mention Moore by name but appeared to reference Moore's provocative statements.

"I will never embarrass the people of Alabama," Jones said. "I am running so the people of Alabama can be proud of their next senator.

Moore's controversial past statements about homosexuality and a lack of morality in the country could fuel Democratic attacks in the general election.

American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic Super PAC, released a 21-page research report Tuesday night following Moore's victory titled "Roy Moore: Unfit for Office." The report highlights Moore's former statements including an opinion where he wrote that homosexuality was “abominable, detestable, unmentionable, and too disgusting and well known to require other definition or further details or description.”

National Democrats are closely monitoring the race, weighing whether it will be worth spending resources supporting Jones. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has been in touch with Jones’ campaign and providing advice on campaign best practices.

As the race continues, Strange will return to the Senate, where he will serve until the December election.

"Tomorrow I will go back to work with President Trump and do all I can to advance his agenda over the next few weeks," Strange said in a statement conceding the race.