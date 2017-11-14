Moore Should Step Aside, Ryan Says

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan is the latest in a growing group of GOP leaders to call for Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore to drop out of the race amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“He should step aside,” Speaker Paul D. Ryan said. “These allegations are credible. If he cares about the values that he claims to care about, then he should step aside.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose Senate seat Moore aims to fill, said he believed the allegations against Moore.

“I have no reason to doubt these young women,” he said. Sessions added the DOJ ethics department advised him that an attorney general shouldn’t get involved in the campaign.

Moore won the GOP nod over Rep. Mo Brooks and appointed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Sessions when President Donald Trump tapped him for attorney general.

Monday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also called for Moore to end his bid.

The seat is rated Likely Republican by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

