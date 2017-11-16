Moore Jabs at McConnell for Franken Response

Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for having a harsher response to allegations of his sexual misconduct than to accusations about Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for being harsher on him than on Sen. Al Franken.

Moore’s words come as Sen. Al Frankenwas accused by Los Angeles morning radio host Leann Tweeden of kissing and groping her without her consent.

Moore has been under heavy criticism from Republicans including McConnell, who called for him to step aside amid allegations Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with underage girls and that he sexually assaulted another teenage girl.

Moore tweeted that Franken had photo evidence and that McConnell called for an investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee into the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Senator.

Meanwhile Moore said there was “ZERO evidence” and McConnell told him to step aside.

Al Franken admits guilt after photographic evidence of his abuse surfaces. Mitch: "Let's investigate." In Alabama, ZERO evidence, allegations 100% rejected. Mitch: "Moore must quit immediately or be expelled." — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

Moore tweeted “Bring. It. On.” Wednesday evening to the Kentucky Republican and also criticized him for trying to “subvert the will of Alabamians again to help elect a far-left Democrat!”

Mitch McConnell is attempting to subvert the will of Alabamians yet again, this time helping to elect a far-left Democrat! #alsen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 15, 2017

Moore is facing Democratic candidate Doug Jones in a race to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The election will be held Dec. 12.

Moore beat incumbent Republican Sen. Luther Strange, whom McConnell and President Donald Trump backed in the primary.