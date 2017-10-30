How Monday’s Indictments Might Connect to Senate’s Russia Probe

A car said to be transporting former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves the FBI Washington Field Office after Manafort turned himself in to the FBI on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The three Trump campaign associates headlining Monday’s news have been known quantities to Senate investigators probing Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 campaign.

But the unsealing of a court filing showing that former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos has already pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI and is a cooperating witness in the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III probably explains why he has been elusive.

According to the court filings unsealed Monday, Papadopoulos was actually arrested July 27, at Dulles International Airport. He pleaded guilty earlier this month.

On Oct. 20, BuzzFeed reported Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard M. Burr of North Carolina wanted to have Papadoppoulos speak to the committee, describing him as a “person of interest.”

In the same report, Vice Chairman Mark Warner said Papadoppoulos was proving hard to connect with.

“He is not often in the country,” said Warner.

That may be an indication that in trying to figure out who is cooperating with Mueller, the focus should be on people who are not coming to Capitol Hill to speak with congressional investigators, particularly if they want to avoid inadvertent disclosure of sealed grand jury proceedings or even plea deals.

Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman who surrendered to the FBI Monday morning on a host of charges including tax evasion, did speak with the Senate Intelligence Committee staff back in July, according to numerous reports.

“Paul Manafort met this morning, by previous agreement, with the bipartisan staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee and answered their questions fully,” Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni told reporters.

The New York Times reported that during the discussion with the staff for Burr and Warner at a law office, Manafort provided notes from the Trump tower meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 that was apparently designed to transfer information harmful to Hillary Clinton, who was at that point the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

It was not immediately clear whether the other individual whose indictment was unsealed Monday, Rick Gates, has already spoken with the Senate Intelligence Committee. An aide to the committee declined Monday to say one way or the other.

Among other key associates to President Donald Trump or his campaign who have been publicly revealed to have met with the Senate committee are counsel Michael Cohen, Donald Trump Jr. and foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser, also met with Intelligence Committee staff, telling the panel in a statement that he did not collude with Russian agents.

Unlike many individuals involved in the investigation, Kushner made a very public show of his appearance and apparent willingness to cooperate with Burr and Warner in July.

“I had no improper contacts” during the campaign and transition period, Kushner said, adding, “I have not relied on Russian funds for my business.”

Kushner’s mid-summer appearance in the White House driveway turned out to be just four days before Papadopoulos would be picked up at Dulles Airport.

Joe Williams contributed to this report.