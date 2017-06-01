Republican Moderates Jeer Paris Accord Withdrawal

Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo panned President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Some moderate congressional Republicans disagreed with President Donald Trump’s decision Thursday to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, saying it would lessen the country’s leadership role internationally.

They were joined by the former Democratic president who helped seal the deal: Barack Obama.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo called the decision to withdraw the U.S. from a pact aimed at combating climate change one that would “discourage American innovation.”

The Florida Republican went further, criticizing Trump for joining the only two countries in the world that did not sign on.

“Something’s not right when @POTUS is putting our country on a list with bad hombres Bashar al Assad of Syria and Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua,” Curbelo tweeted.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only other countries not signed onto the agreement.

Rep. Patrick Meehan, a moderate Republican from Pennsylvania, joined Curbelo in saying the decision would “diminish America’s leadership role on the world stage.”

But Speaker Paul D. Ryan commended the president on the withdrawal, calling the pact “raw deal.”

“In order to unleash the power of the American economy, our government must encourage production of American energy,” the Wisconsin Republican said in a statement.

The Paris agreement requires nearly every nation in the world to take actions to combat climate change by requiring countries to report greenhouse gas emissions, of which the United States is the second-largest polluter. Its aim is to limit a global temperature rise by 2 degrees Celsius.

The international agreement went into effect in November.

Trump said the country would stop implementation of the accord, effective immediately, including parts he said are costing the country a “vast fortune.”

He cited expected losses for the paper, cement, iron and steel, coal, and natural gas industries if the U.S. remained a part of the global pact as a collective reason to withdraw.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the agreement an “unattainable mandate” and continued to blame the Obama administration for what the Kentucky Republican called “an assault on domestic energy production and jobs.”

Despite announcing the withdrawal, Trump said he would be willing to work with congressional Democrats toward re-entering the Paris pact, or toward a brand-new emissions accord before calling them “obstructionists,” which got a chuckle from the anti-Paris-pact guests assembled in the Rose Garden.

Democrats unsurprisingly panned the move.

Sen. Ben Cardin called Trump’s decision “a shocking reversal of American global leadership and transparently political, the clearest sign yet he will do whatever he can to dismantle President Obama’s legacy purely for the sake of it.”

Former President Barack Obama also chimed in himself, making a rare statement on a decision by the Trump administration.

“Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got,” the statement read.

Ahead of Trump’s announcement, Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul said in a CNN interview that American jobs should not be sacrificed when there remains unsettled science on climate change.

“Why did we change the name from global warming to climate change?” Paul said. “Because there’s some uncertainty now whether it’s getting warmer or colder, and I can tell you that if you look at the details of the modeling and the projections in the last 15 years, they have been altered almost every year because their modeling doesn’t add up.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that pulling out from the accord “defies the overwhelming support for action from credible scientists, the governments of 194 different countries and many religious groups.”

“If President Trump wants nations like China and Indian to take stronger and swifter action on climate, then he should do so through the accountability and enforcement provision in the Paris Agreement, not by breaking our work and storming out of the room,” the California Democrat wrote.

John T. Bennett and Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.Contact Rahman at remarahman@cqrollcall.com or follow her on Twitter at @remawriter.