Michigan’s Dave Trott Won’t Seek Re-Election in 2018

Michigan Republican Rep. Dave Trott announced Monday that he won’t seek re-election in 2018.

“I have decided that the best course for me is to spend more time with my family and return to the private sector,” the 11th District congressman said in a statement.

The two-term Republican said he initially sought election as a “citizen legislator” for a limited time.

“Our country’s founding fathers envisioned a government where citizens leave private life, serve for a brief time and then return home to their communities,” he said.

Elected in 2014, Trott serves on the Financial Services Committee.

Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, praised Trott on Monday.

“His focus on job creation has paid off, and Michiganders in the 11th District are better off today thanks to his leadership,” Stivers said in a statement.

“The NRCC is looking forward to keeping his seat red in 2018. We will not let his hard work go to waste, and are confident this seat will remain under Republican control,” he added.

Trott won re-election last fall by 13 points. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Likely Republican. President Donald Trump carried the 11th District by 4 points last fall, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections. Republican Mitt Romney carried the seat by 5 points in 2012. When Barack Obama won the presidency in 2008, he carried the district by about 2 points.

Out of a handful of Republicans considering the race, state Rep. Klint Kesto may be most likely to get in at this point. GOP strategist and Michigan-native Rory Cooper is also thinking about it. The Purple Strategies managing director was the communications director for former Majority Leader Eric Cantor. State Rep. Laura Cox could also be interested.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee painted the open 11th District seat as a competitive pickup opportunity.

Democrat Haley Stevens is already running. She was chief of staff for the Obama administration’s Auto Task Force. Stevens raised $323,000 in the second quarter of this year and ended June 30 with $281,000 in the bank.

Democrat Fayrouz Saad is also running. She’s the former director of immigration affairs for Detroit. Saad worked for the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration.