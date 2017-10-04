As Messer and Rokita Squabble, Third GOP Indiana Senate Hopeful Sees Opening

Indiana state Rep. Mike Braun, who owns an automotive supply business, said if you’re not willing to spend big, it doesn’t “matter how well people might like you.” (Mike Braun for Indiana)

As Indiana Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita try to out-insult each other in the Republican primary for the 2018 Indiana Senate race, a third candidate seeks to quietly bypass the kerfuffle en route to the GOP nod.

State Rep. Mike Braun has flooded his war chest with nearly $800,000 of his own money and raised $200,000 more, mostly from business associates of his automotive supply business.

“One reason people are listening to me is the tone of the race, as exhibited by the two of them — and I think especially Todd Rokita, who I think has been throwing most of the punches,” Braun told the Associated Press. “I think that general disappointment with the way discourse unfurls is out there.”

The animosity between Rokita and Messer, who graduated from all-male Wabash College in Indiana a year apart, has been mounting for some time and predates their official announcements for Senate bids.

In May, Rokita accused Messer of planting a negative story of him in Politico that revealed Rokita had used $100,000 of campaign money on a private plane.

“Messer is attacking me for using my small prop plane to travel Indiana meeting Hoosiers — the same plane I use doing charity work for wounded veterans and sick children,” Rokita wrote in a fundraising email to supporters, the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne reported at the time.

Rokita pointed out in the email, accurately, that he did not breach ethical or legal protocol.

But Rokita has not spared his Messer of personal digs, either. The four-term Republican’s allies have painted Messer’s decision to move his family to Washington, D.C., as a betrayal of the state. And Rokita has repeatedly blasted Messer for the $240,000 salary his wife receives for a part-time legal job from the city of Fishers.

Braun knows that to capitalize on the GOP infighting and stage a successful insurgent bid, he needs to empty his pockets.

If you’re not willing to spend big, it doesn’t “matter how well people may like you,” Braun said. Your message “won’t be heard by voters when it really counts.”

Rokita reported he had $2.35 million banked at the end of the second quarter while Messer had about $2 million. Rokita reported he raised more than $1 million during the second quarter compared to Messer’s $578,185.

Braun’s strategy seems to be to group Rokita and Messer together and depict their squabbling as a Washington-steeped sideshow.

He promised to vote in the Senate “how Hoosiers want you to vote.”

“I’m from the trenches of conservatism, where you’re living and doing,” Braun said. Rokita and Messer, he added, are “talking a good game while nothing changes.”

The seat the Republicans are vying for is currently held by Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, in a state where President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 20 points. Vice President Mike Pence was Indiana’s governor and served in the House before joining Trump’s ticket.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race a Tossup.