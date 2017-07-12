Meng Asks FEC For Investigation After Trump Jr.'s Emails Revealed

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., is seeking a Federal Election Commission investigation in light of Donald Trump Jr.'s emails about meeting with a Russian lawyer. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

New York Rep. Grace Meng is calling for the Federal Election Commission to investigate Donald Trump’s campaign in light of Donald Trump Jr.'s emails revealing he was interested in receiving information from Russia.

Trump’s eldest son tweeted his email exchange from June of 2016 showing he enthusiastically accepted a business partner of his father’s offer to provide potentially damaging information on Hillary Clinton that was from the Kremlin.

Meng’s letter requests an investigation from the FEC into whether Trump Jr. violated laws that prohibit foreign nationals from contributing either money or something of value to campaigns and forbids campaigns from accepting contributions from foreign nationals.

“Clearly, unacceptable encroachments upon the integrity of an American presidential election were not only offered by a foreign national, but were sought to be received by the Trump campaign,” Meng wrote.

Sent letter to @FEC urging it to perform an official investigation into Trump campaign’s likely violations of federal election laws. pic.twitter.com/zoutmgvQY8 — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) July 11, 2017

Meng’s letter was addressed to FEC Chairman Steven Walther, but also copied to the vice chairman and commissioners of the FEC along with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Robert Mueller III, the special counsel investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Rob Goldstone, a British-born publicist who had previously met with Donald Trump while trying to do business in Russia, said in one of the emails that the information he claimed “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father” was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

In response, the younger Trump wrote, “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

On her campaign Twitter account, Meng took a shot at the president’s much maligned commission looking into alleged election fraud, saying maybe it should turn its attention toward Trump Jr.